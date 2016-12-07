Officials observe 2-minute silence

more-in

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who died in a Chennai hospital on Monday night was mourned by organisations and individuals.

Collector Pravin Kumar and other district officials observed a two-minute silence in respect of the late Jayalalithaa as per instructions from the State government.

Rajya Sabha Member T. Subbarami Reddy while condoling the death of Jayalalithaa said the country has lost an able administrator. The late CM had the credit of planning and implementing many welfare schemes for the poor. She had also made a mark in the films, Mr. Reddy said.

President of Visakhapatnam Bar Association N.V. Suman mourned the death of Jayalalithaa.

Former Minster Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said Jayalalithaa was “Amma” for not only Tamil Nadu but for the whole country.