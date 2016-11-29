Visakhapatnam

Official appointed for CM’s adopted village

Joint Collector-II D. Venkata Reddy has been designated to oversee the development works at Pedalabudu in Araku mandal of Visakha Agency, the village adopted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Collector Pravin Kumar announced after reviewing the progress of works in the village on Monday.

He instructed the officials to visit the village three times in a month and supervise the ongoing works like laying of CC roads, housing activity and protected water supply, and issue of ration cards, Antyodaya cards, pensions and functioning of Anganwadi centre and agriculture works.

Nov 29, 2016

