Now, an app for clearing debris

more-in

GVMC will soon come out with a website/app for disposal of debris at sites earmarked for the purpose.

A vehicle will be arranged to transport the debris and the cost will be collected from the persons or organisations concerned.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has asked officials of the City Planning wing of the corporation to identify the sites and work out the transport costs. Hefty penalty will be levied for violating the norms once they are notified.

Pilot project

The Commissioner held a meeting on the implementation of pilot project in identified colonies or from resident welfare associations to collect waste separated into dry and wet.

While residents should separate the waste, two vehicles- one each for dry and wet waste- will be used to carry it. From December 15, the date from which the pilot project will be implemented, the waste will be transported by separate vehicles. A colony from each ward will be selected for implementation from December 15.

Mr. Hari Narayanan directed Engineering officials concerned to prepare a plan for acquiring dumper bins and other vehicles.

To achieve the goals of Swachh Bharat and to follow the directions for ranking Swachh Survekshan-2016 special officers have been appointed to all zones.

Additional Commissioners G.V.V.S. Murthy, S.S. Varma and Mohana Rao, UCD Project Director D. Srinivasan, Chief City Planner Suresh, Examiner of Accounts Y. Mangapati Rao, superintendent engineers, executive engineers, assistant medical officers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors participated.