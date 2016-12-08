Notification issued for Ph.D admissions

more-in

Directorate of Admissions of Andhra University has invited applications for admission into Ph.D programmes in arts, science, engineering, pharmaceutical sciences and law colleges, under different categories such as extramural, project fellows, faculty development programme, CSIR-UGC NET fellowship and Inspire and Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship. Candidates seeking admission must have 55 per cent or equivalent CGPA in qualifying PG degree. For SC/ST candidates it is relaxed to 50 per cent, Director of Admissions O. Aniel Kumar said on Wednesday. Application form and other details can be obtained from the university website www.andhrauniversity.edu. in/doa. The last date for submission of filled in applications without fine is Dec. 19 and with a fine of Rs. 1500 up to Dec. 26. Counselling will be held on Jan 19 at the office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, Vijayanagar Palace, Pedawaltair.