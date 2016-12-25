No safety for women under TDP rule, says Roja

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress State Mahila Wing president and MLA R.K. Roja has charged the TDP government with not being able to protect women, and cited the Guntur ZP Chairperson issue to drive home her point.

“If a woman hailing from the minority community and belonging to the ruling party, besides holding a certain position, feels so unsafe, what would be the condition of ordinary women in the State?” she questioned at a press conference here on Saturday.

The ZP Chairperson, Shaik Janimun, alleged threat to her life from Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu. The charge was, however, denied by the Minister.

Referring to the charge of molestation of a teacher by the Minister’s son, suicide of architecture student Rishiteswari, and gunning down of Chittoor Mayor and her husband of the ruling party, she said that women leaders in the TDP should demand dismissal of Mr. Kishore Babu if they were really concerned over the safety of women. They should not be merely content with position of power or material benefits it would bring, Ms. Roja added.

The YSRC leader also wondered what allurements were offered to Pamarru MLA Uppuleti Kalpana who joined the TDP.

Answering a question on why YSRC MLAs were deserting the party and whether it was discussed, Ms. Roja attributed it to deterioration of values in politics.

“Those leaving the party should tell whether they are doing so for money, or to ensure posts for their husbands, or to get cases against their children lifted, or for commissions and contracts,” she said.

When Ms. Kalpana was defeated by her own party men, YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had given her ticket, instilled confidence in her, and saw to it that she won, Ms. Roja said.

Ms. Kalpana was defeated twice when she contested on the TDP ticket and joined the YSRC before the 2014 elections.

On demonetisation, Ms. Roja said that the Chief Minister was not concerned about the suffering of the common people as he had been given the post of chairman of a national committee on digital transactions.

While other Chief Ministers were making demands on behalf of their states to get more currency, he could not get Rs.25,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh going by its population and was content with a mere Rs.14,000 crore.

Party leader Varudu Kalyani and city mahila president P. Usha Kiran were present.