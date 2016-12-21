New facilities inaugurated at blood bank

more-in

A mobile blood collection van, automatic Elisa blood testing equipment and a cold room to preserve more quantity of blood, all provided with an assistance of one lakh dollars (Rs. 67 lakh) provided by the Lions Club International were inaugurated by Lions Clubs International president Bob Corlew at the Lions Blood Bank here on Tuesday.

Mr. Corlew also visited the school for hearing and speech impaired children being run by the Lions Club Visakhapatnam, inaugurated the additional facilities provided by the club at a school in fishermen’s colony near Appu Ghar at a cost of Rs. 8 lakh and laid foundation for a Rs. 1 crore building for the Railway School which was damaged by the Hudhud cyclone, past district governor of the club and at present incharge of the blood bank N.V.N. Durga Prasada Rao has informed.

Mr. Corlew was accompanied by international director of the club V. Vijayakumar Raju, district governor V.S. Nookaraju, president of Lions Club Visakhapatnam P. Atchyuta Reddy and others. Mr. Corlew also went round an exhibition organised by the women empowerment centre in which the women undergoing training have displayed the products they have made.

Incidentally Mr. Corlew was the first international president to visit the city.