New age technologies hog the limelight at Digital Summit

Emerging technologies for creation of digital world with focus on developing Vizag as a digital valley dominated discussions on the second day of the ongoing Digital Summit as part of the AP Cloud Programme at Andhra University here on Tuesday.

Experts from all over the world explained digital transformation and how it was changing the lifestyle making more dependent on embedded devices and artificial intelligence. They also spoke in detail about disruptive technologies posing challenges, hackers and cyber criminals and opportunities for careers in cyber security.

Microsoft Most Valuable Professional Usha Rathnavel gave a presentation on Microsoft Azure — an open flexible and intelligent cloud, personal computing platform — Azure Productivity and Azure Internet of Things also known as iBot.

Microsoft expert on Azure MVP Prabhoj Singh Bakshi discussed Go Hybrid with logic apps on Microsoft, integration between applications and live demo on Twitter and mail integration.

Another expert Subodh Sohoni discussed Microsoft VSTS, support for Continuous Integration Continuous Deployment, agile methodology and ability to move quickly.

Digital technology expert Ajit Sivadasan made a presentation on Lenova consisting of data use and changing trends along with market evolution.

It has been further detailed about mass marketing, digital marketing and engagement in marketing by collaboration and relationship combined with advisory loyalty factors including inspiring customers. The entire theme was about e- commerce. Thereafter, he dealt with disruptive technologies quoting Tel Star and Uber.

“The idea is the need to begin learning and to let go belongs to consumer. The new rule will apply to quantify, engage, measure and participate with brand. The tools are content-procreating-influence, Mr. Sivadasan said. Director of Miracle Software Systems Chanakya Lokam addressed on AP Cloud (an initiative to train students through classrooms and virtual mode to become digital technology professionals), Dev Ops, mobility, IOT, big data, cognitive and server-less security. He elaborated about Google Car-Digital Interact-Internet of Things and cyber solutions. He said now there was a need to be faster and innovative and driving developers need to be agile or else the rest would be falling behind. Presentations were also made on IBM Watson Dev Cloud, Blue Mix, Self Server, API DEV and SDK Documentation. Azure intelligent cloud platform presentation was made with a quiz by Mr. Chanakya.