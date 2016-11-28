Navy hosts special children on board INS Shivalik

more-in

Special children from various schools in the city had an exciting time during their visit to Eastern Fleet’s frontline warship INS Shivalik on Sunday.

As part of its concerted efforts to reach out not only to the farthest oceans but also to the citizen’s hearts, the Eastern Naval Command organised the visit.

Besides getting an insight into the naval way of life, a dance and singing competition was also organised on board which elicited enthusiastic response and active participation from all children. As part of the Navy Week activities, 233 special children from 10 different schools from across Visakhapatnam visited the ship. Prizes were awarded to winners of the dance and singing completion. In addition, gift hampers were also presented to all the children. The visitors experienced life on board a ship from close quarters and considerable excitement was evident amongst the visitors.

Meanwhile, the Navy’s decision to throw open warships INS Satpura and INS Kamorta to schoolchildren on Saturday evoked an overwhelming response with visit by over 1,000 students from eight schools from the city.

The students were taken on a guided tour of the ships and briefed about the diverse weapons and equipment fitted on board as part of the Navy Week celebrations. INS Satpura, a stealth multi-role frigate, fitted with a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor package designed for multi-dimensional combat operations.

The visitors had opportunity to interact with men-in-white and experienced life in the Navy from close quarters.