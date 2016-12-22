Navy’s annual Provost gets under way

more-in

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht on Wednesday inaugurated Indian Navy’s Annual Provost and Security Conference.

The two-day conference is chaired by Controller of Personnel Services (CPS), Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence(Navy) Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar and attended by all the stake-holders involved in Provost and security aspects from the Naval Headquarters, the three Naval Commands and from Andaman & Nicobar Command.

Fool-proof security

In his address, Vice Admiral Bisht emphasised the requirement of a foolproof security set-up of defence installations and the need for maintaining a high degree of preparedness and professionalism in combating anti-national elements, a Navy release said.

He also highlighted the vital requirement of security and stressed on the need for constant vigil being the paramount responsibility of every individual in the organisation.

Case studies

Besides issues pertaining to security and discipline of naval personnel, the conference would also discuss case studies on changing crime pattern as also building modern security infrastructure in the Navy.