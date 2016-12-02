Visakhapatnam

Natural History Museum mooted

A former professor of IIT-Mumbai K.V. Subba Rao and Dr. Walsh of the London Natural History Museum visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and Kapuluppada on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

They were here to identify suitable locations for setting up of a Natural History Museum and also the Marine Area Development as per the programme of the Government of India under the directions of the Chief Secretary of the Government of AP.

IGZP Curator K. Vijay Kumar accompanied the visiting professors as they went around the zoo.

