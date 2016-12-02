Nada: ENC ready to extend humanitarian assistance

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command is on a high degree of readiness to render humanitarian assistance if the situation warrants as cyclone Nada is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu coast.

“Two ships are ready to proceed to the affected areas and another is at present positioned off Tamil Nadu coast. It will be the first to extend relief if needed,” a ENC press release said here on Thursday.

Naval aircraft are also standing by at the Naval Air Stations, Rajali and Dega, to undertake relief operations.

INS Shakti and INS Satpura are standing by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support, which includes medical aid.

Additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters, and relief material such as food, tents, clothes, medicines, and blankets to meet the needs of 5,000 people are on board the ships.

INS Ranjit is positioned off the Tamil Nadu coast.

The ENC is monitoring the developments closely, and Flag Officer, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, is in constant communication with the State administration to augment rescue and relief operations, the press release said.

The aircraft will undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation, and air drop relief material to the stranded.

These apart, diving teams with Gemini boats and four platoons with additional relief material are ready to be pressed into action at short notice.