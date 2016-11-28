NGOs reluctantto digital transactions

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association has expressed concern over digital transaction and mobile banking at every level saying that a majority of them did not have smart phones.

The district administration has been conducting awareness programme over the benefits of mobile banking facility for the employees.

Reacting to the issue, APNGOs Vizianagaram district president B.H.S.R. Prabhuji said that the government’s intention was good but it would lead to many practical problems. “We all knew about Cyber crime. That is why a majority of the employees are reluctant to use mobile banking facility. Moreover, many of them did not have smart phones. The employees also feel that it will be a financial burden since each smart phone costs around Rs.10,000,” he added.