More urban health centres to offer telemedicine

With the handing over of all the 24 urban health centres by GVMC to the Medical and Health Department the stage is set for opening of more telemedicine centres.

Eight more e-urban primary health centres (to be called Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendras- MAK) providing telemedicine will be opened on December 24 as a part of opening a large number of MAKs all over the State.

While the first telemedicine centre was opened at Prasad Gardens about a year ago, those near Swarna Bharati Stadium and Fishermen Colony started functioning later. “The MAKs will be handed over to E-Vaidya, a private agency, that will run the centres with a payment of Rs.4.5 lakh a month,” District Medical and Health Officer J. Sarojini said. Medicines will be provided by the State government.

GVMC has 11 dispensaries and nine urban health centres run by NGOs. Three more are yet to be opened at Gajuwaka, Maddilaplem and Lakshminagar to meet the norm of an urban health centre for every 50,000 population.

Dr. Sarojini said with the health centres coming under telemedicine, specialised and better services would be provided to the patients. On an average, around 60 persons come to the health centres for treatment.

The 11 centres have 182 staff and of them seven are doctors. The DMHO said the seven doctors would be surrendered to the department for their redeployment.

A GVMC release said follwing a government order Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan handed over the health centres to the DM&HO and held discussions with Dr. Sarojini on Wednesday. The remaining are GVMC employees and will be redeployed in the Public Health and Malaria departments.

Outsourced staff in the urban health centres run by NGOs would be handed over to E-Vaidya, the DMHO said.