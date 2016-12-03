More e-PoS machines soughtfor cashless transactions

People queue up for withdrawing Rs. 500 notes at an ATM at the Jail Road branch of SBI in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The availability of the Rs 500 notes is expected to ease the change problem considerablly. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Panels formed to take up awareness on digital finance

A month-long drive on cashless transactions, including publicity, will be carried out in the district to create awareness on digital finance and overcome the problems caused by demonetisation and non-availability of notes of lower denomination.

A State-level committee has been formed with the Chief Minister heading it and district-level committees will be headed by in charge Ministers, Collector Pravin Kumar said. Committees will be formed at divisional, mandal, village and ward-levels for coordination.

Senior IAS official K. Vijayanand is the Nodal Officer for the district.

Officials concerned should open bank accounts and issue RuPay and debit cards to facilitate cashless transactions. Mr. Pravin Kumar asked the Lead District Manager (LDM) to get the required number of e-PoS machines.

Meetings should be held at various levels and reports sent in the pro forma.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan, Joint Collector Two D. Venkat Reddy, District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy, LDM D. Sarat Babu and DRDA Project Director Satya Sai Srinivas participated.