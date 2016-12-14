Monkey Day has a serious message for children

LEARNING MISSION: An excited student shares her thoughts on Monkey Day at the Indira Gandhi Zoo in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

It is a day to celebrate the world’s mischief makers. About 200 students arrived at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Wednesday to do just that — show their love for monkeys and other wild animals and talk conservation on World Monkey Day.

16-year-old practice

The 16-year-old practice of dedicating December 14 to primates and other species was a first for the zoo, and it drew students to enclosures housing nearly 100 of them including rhesus monkeys, bonnet monkeys, stump-tailed monkeys, olive baboon, chimpanzee, ring-tailed lemur and marmoset.

“It was exciting. We learnt about their unique features,” exclaimed D. Ishica, a student of KKR Gowtham school.

After the programme, students wanted their family members to adopt some of the animals. The event was conducted by Vizag Zoo Lovers, Paryavarana Margadarsa Vyasakhi and Bapuji Rural Enlightenment and Development Society.

Vizag Zoo Lovers convener Rapaka Manohar said the organisation was trying to convince people to adopt animals and help improve their upkeep.

“I love animals and now I also want to make small contributions along with my friends,” said B. Thanusha of Bhashyam Public School.

Social media campaign

Zoo Educational Officer B. Varalakshmi said such visits enhanced knowledge on wildlife issues among young children.

According to animal lovers, Monkey Day celebrations unofficially began by artist Casey Sorrow when he was studying at Michigan State University in 2000. He jokingly scribbled Monkey Day on the calendar of a friend, which subsequently led to the annual celebration of the day on MSU campus to show love and adoration towards monkeys.

The day’s celebrations was restricted to only the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, and it is turning popular among Third World countries due to campaign by animal lovers through social media.

The zoo launched its adoption scheme in 2000, but it started evoking a good response only in the past three years. HPCL, Pharmagel and Hetero adopted tigers and lions.