Visakhapatnam

Mobile unit to recruit women

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mobile assembling unit V.R. Enterprises in Sri City will hold interview for women in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency at MP K. Haribabu’s office near Kailasagiri ropeway on Monday.

Those between 18 and 26 years of age with intermediate, diploma or degree qualifications should attend with original certificates, copies of bank pass book, Aadhaar and ration cards and should register by 10 a.m. on the day. For details, call 0891-2553394.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 9:40:28 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Mobile-unit-to-recruit-women/article16863087.ece

© The Hindu