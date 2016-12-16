Mobile unit to recruit women

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mobile assembling unit V.R. Enterprises in Sri City will hold interview for women in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency at MP K. Haribabu’s office near Kailasagiri ropeway on Monday.

Those between 18 and 26 years of age with intermediate, diploma or degree qualifications should attend with original certificates, copies of bank pass book, Aadhaar and ration cards and should register by 10 a.m. on the day. For details, call 0891-2553394.