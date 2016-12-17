Miss Asia Pacific India walks the ramp

more-in

Dazzling in a pink and yellow half saree, Vizag girl Srishti Vyakaranam, who represented India in the recently held Miss Asia Pacific International, sashayed the ramp showcasing the new Sankranti collection of a fabric store here on Friday. The software engineer completed her higher education and engineering from Vizag and worked in an IT firm in Hyderabad before taking up modelling. In September this year, Srishti made it to the top 13 in the Miss Diva beauty pageant, which was mentored by Lara Dutta, and was eventually selected to represent the country for the Miss Asia Pacific International beauty pageant. “Vizag is a city close to my heart. I share many fond memories of college life here. We would drive down to Araku bunking classes. Those were some priceless memories I will cherish,” she shared.

The collection showcases Khadi fabrics ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 35,000 per metre. The Fabric Store has also come up with a new concept of ‘design your own lehenga’ where customers can take a help of the store’s designers to customise the attire with the range of fabrics.