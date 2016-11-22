Mega IT hub: Stakeholders bat for comprehensive ecosystem

more-in

They welcome revised IT promotion policy

VISAKHAPATNAM: While welcoming the revised IT promotion policy and renewed emphasis to develop Visakhapatnam as a mega IT hub, stakeholders from the industry feel that now action was required with clear timelines to build a comprehensive ecosystem to achieve an export turnover of Rs.1,05,000 crore by 2020.

As the present turnover from Visakhapatnam region is estimated at Rs.2,000 crore, making it jump to a whopping Rs.1 lakh crore plus landmark within four years is considered a gigantic task. However, they exude confidence that the rich administrative experience and his image both in India and abroad as CEO of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu can help realise the avowed objective.

Asked to comment on the revised policy, IT Association of Andhra Pradesh president Ravi Eswarapu and secretary Sridhar Kosaraju told The Hindu that Visakhapatnam being the largest city in Andhra Pradesh with robust industrial base needs a big push to make it an ideal destination for investments in IT and ITES.

The policy speaks about creating the required infrastructure and amenities to increase exports, increase exports from IT and ITES to five per cent of Indian exports ($300) from the region, which is $15 billion equivalent to Rs.1,05,000 crore.

ITAAP wants area-wise targets and inclusion of Rajamundry in the proposed mega hub, big benefits to corporates, MSME and SMEs under thrust being accorded to promotion of Gigabit programme and fixing of time-table for achieving targets with periodical review for mid-course corrections for effective implementation of the policy.

Startup Moksha founder T. Vasudeva Rao said the region needs concrete action to make a mega IT hub as it had all the ingredients to be made into a major IT destination because of its strategic location, picturesque beachfront and valley.

“We need IT Parks like Raheja, immediate construction of Signature Tower and other towers pending for a long time, development of social infrastructure and earmarking of a specific area for a park exclusively for NRIs with specific deadline to invest and create employment to make the region a prominent IT hub,” said Rushikonda IT Park Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar.