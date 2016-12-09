Meet focuses on need to strengthen SAARC

more-in

Participants of a workshop on vicissitudes of SAARC: a critical assessment, held at Andhra University here on Thursday, expressed various views on strengthening the organisation and on its future.

The UGC Centre for SAARC Studies Andhra University along with the departments of history, economics, political science and public administration and sociology in collaboration with National Maritime Foundation organised the workshop.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao inaugurated. Former Vice-Chancellor of AU K. Ramakrishna Rao felt that Gandhian philosophy could be adopted to resolve the disputes among member- countries of SAARC. Former Rector of AU A. Prasanna Kumar spoke on the multi-dimensional aspects of the origin and progress of regional groupings and their future prospects.

Director of the centre M. Prasada Rao, who presided the inaugural session, gave an assessment of SAARC’s milestones and setbacks in the 31years of its existence.

Former professor of geophysics Chandu Subba Rao said by adopting modernism the future generations could undermine the role of religion and fundamentalism and pave the way for bright future of SAARC.

A representative of the Observer Research Foundation Anasua Basu Raychaudhury observed that membership of a country in multiple organisations would dilute the interest in one organisation more so in case of SAARC. If the regional groups failed, there was a prospect of sub-regional groups emerging, she said.

A representative of the National Maritime Foundation G. Padmaja spoke of the prospects of the SAARC countries abutting the Indian ocean.