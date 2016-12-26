Many hawkers donate blood

People donating blood at a camp organised by the BJP to mark the 92nd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. MP K. Haribabu, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP city president Nagendra and party former president T. Subbarami Reddy are seen. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

As many as 102 persons, including a large number of hawkers on the Beach Road, donated blood at a camp organised to mark the 92nd birthday of former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee on Sunday.

Inaugurating the blood donation camp at his office, Lok Sabha member and BJP State president K. Haribabu stressed the importance of creating awareness on blood donation as it would save lives. MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP city president M. Nagendra, former President P.V. Narayana Rao and Medical cell convener R. Ravi Kumar participated in the camp.