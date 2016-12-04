Manu Charitramu now in audio CD

more-in

With an objective of gifting literary treasures in Telugu to posterity, an audio cassette of Allasani Peddana’s poetic work Manu Charitramu will be brought out by a cultural organisation.

About 70 of the 700 poems in the magnum opus of the great poet have been selected for composing in more than a 100-minute CD, said Palagummi Raja Gopal, who rendered the poems and composed music. To make them popular the rendering sometimes borders on light music as distinct from the style in which poems in famous verse dramas are recited, he said.

Noted writer and former Director of All India Radio Voleti Parvatisam has scripted the story and Ghantasala Ratna Kumar narrated it.

Noted scholar Garikapati Narasimha Rao will speak on Manu Charitramu at the release of the CD by Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Monday at the Kala Bharati Auditorium in the presence of conosseiurs.

The organisers gave details of the programme at a press conference here on Saturday.

Manu Charitra, a poetic tale of love between Varudhini and Pravarakhya, is regarded as the first “Prabandhakavyam,” according to Mr. Raja Gopal.

Peddana was the foremost among the “Ashtadiggajas” (eight great poets) who were famous in the court of the 16th century king Sri Krishnadevaraya.

“Prabandhas” are mostly confined to library shelves and none has the time to read and understand them. The effort comes after a number of earlier audios from epics proved popular in the country and even among youth abroad,” said Suhasini Anand, daughter of Mr. Raja Gopal and organising secretary of Rasi Devotional and Cultural Trust bringing out the CD to mark its silver jubilee.

An ardent disciple of famous music director Saluri Rajeswara Rao, Mr. Raja Gopal sang for films in the 1980s and 90s. His tryst with narrating episodes from epics, mainly from the ‘Mahabhagavatam’, began way back in 1991 when he first rendered a CD of the famous “Gajendra Moksham” with music by noted director Saluri Rajeswara Rao and narration by thespian Kongara Jaggaiah, known for his metallic voice.