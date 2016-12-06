Manu Charitram CD released

Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao (third from left) releasing an audio CD of Allasani Peddana's 'Manu Charitramu', sung by Palagummi Rajagopal, who also composed music for the CD, at the silver jubilee of Rasi Devotional and Cultural Trust at Kalabharathi in Visakhapatnam on Monday. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Audio CD of Allasani Peddana’s Manu Charitram, composed and sung by Palagummi Raja Gopal was released by Minister for Endowments P. Manikyala Rao at a function organised by Rasi Devotional and Cultural Trust here on Monday. Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu said classics and epics provide us a direction and the Indian culture and ethos are reflected in them. In the Manu Charitra Pravarakhya leaves the beautiful woman Varudhini in spite of her enticement as he felt it was his duty to take care of his old parents. In the present day old parents are being dumped in oldage homes, Dr. Sridhar Acharyulu said.

Maha Sahasra Avadhani Garikapati Narasimha Rao spoke on Manu Charitra.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao presided. Former Rector of AU A. Prasanna Kumar, Sahitya Academi award winner and former MP Y. Lakshmi Prasad, film composer Ghantasala Ratnakumar, former Director of AIR Voleti Parvateesam and film lyricist Gurucharan appreciated Palagummi Raja Gopal for taking pains to bring out a CD on a classic.