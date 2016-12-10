Major PSUs must help MSMEs: Ayyanna

more-in

Minister for Panchayati Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu wanted major public sector units like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to support the local micro, small-scale and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to generate more employment and boost the economic progress. Since the State government is helping the VSP in every possible manner, it was necessary on the part of VSP to support the local MSMEs by source the components it needed from them, Mr. Patrudu said while inaugurating the MSME Expo, a national vendor development programme and industrial exhibition, at the Auto Nagar Industrial Estate.

He wanted the other major PSUs like Hindustan Shipyard, BHEL-BHPV, HPCL, etc. to support the local MSMEs. He was responding to the statements made earlier by president of Visakha Autonagar Small-scale Industries' Association A.K. Balaji, secretary Ch. Satyanarayana on the absence of support to the local units from the big PSUs.

MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Regional Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre D. Venkateswarlu and Director (MSME Institute) K.R.K. Prasad spoke.