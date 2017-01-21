Maiden cultural fest at IIM today

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first cultural extravaganza of IIM Visakhapatnam, ‘Samaarambh 17’, is set to rock the campus on Saturday. The day-long cultural fest has a stand-up comedy performance by Shridhar Venkataramana followed by a rock show by ‘Underground Authority’. ‘Samaarambh 17’ features both online and offline competitions and would be conducted at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus on AU premises.

The fest is open to all MBA and undergraduate students. Among the various competitions, the major attractions are the photography event - ‘Lenspot’, a short film event - ‘Pause n Play’ and a group dance event, ‘Tip Toes’ among others. There are some on-the-spot events as well. Results for the events would be declared on the day of the event. To register and for more information, log in to www.samaarambh17.com.