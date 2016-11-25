Lok Nayak Foundation award for Goreti Venkanna

more-in

Goreti Venkanna, poet and folk singer, has been chosen for the Lok Nayak Foundation award for this year.

The award will be presented to him at a function to be held in the city on January 21, 2017.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Thursday, Chairman of the Foundation and former member of the Rajya Sabha Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said normally the annual award was given on Jan. 18 to mark the death anniversaries of late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and noted poet Harivansh Rai Bacchan.

This year it was being presented on Jan 21 to enable the guests to come during the weekend. He said the foundation had been presenting the awards for the past 12 years.

Mr. Venkanna was born at a remote village in Mahboobnagar district in Telangana in 1965. The influence of noted poets Devulapalli Krishna Sastry, Nanduri Subba Rao, Konakalla Venkataratnam can be seen in his works. The award carries Rs.1.5 lakh cash and a citation. Supreme Court Judge Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Director of the National Judicial Academy Justice Goda Raghuram and GITAM University president and MLC M.V.V.S. Murthi would participate as guests.