Lammasingi shivers at 3 degrees C

Lammasingi, locally known as Lambasingi, in Chintapalli mandal in the Visakha Agency has recorded this season’s lowest temperature of 3 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Lammasingi first drew national attention when it reported 0 degree Celsius on January 15, 2012. Ironically, one of the coolest places in south India does not have scientific equipment to record the temperature on a regular basis.

The minimum temperatures are estimated based on the temperature recorded at Chintapalli. There is generally a three degree C variation in the temperature between Chintapalli and Lammasingi. This was scientifically established by a team, which had camped at Chintapalli for 10 days in December, a few years ago, and came to the conclusion, according to sources in Chintapalli.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at Chintapalli, which has stopped recording the temperatures due to a malfunction over a month ago. The problem has not been rectified so far, according to sources.

Thankfully, the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Chintapalli has its own equipment for recording of temperatures. The data is also shared with the Coffee Board and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

The chilly weather is drawing hordes of tourists from far and wide. A month ago, the temperature hovered around 5 degree Celsius. The temperatures are estimated to drop further and it could dip to 1 degree C or even 0 degree C around mid-January.

Lack of amenities

The lack of amenities for tourists to stay in the village is forcing them to put up at hotels at Narsipatnam, about 30 km, and start by road around 4 or 5 a.m. to reach Lammasingi in the early hours. There are not even decent hotels for the tourists to have their fill.

The government had announced grandiose plans to develop Lammasingi to attract tourists, but they still remain on paper.

“The temperature at Araku was around 6 degree C last week. It was around midnight and I was going in my car for star gazing and the equipment in my car showed the temperature,” said Taneti Kishore, a hobby photographer, who regularly visits Araku during winter.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam city has also recorded a dip in minimum temperatures during the past few days. Visakhapatnam Airport recorded 17 degree C and Waltair (city) recorded 19 degree C on Wednesday morning. The minimum temperature on December 20 was 15.4 degree C and on December 19, it was 16.4 degree C, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.