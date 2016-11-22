Kurupam gold market loses its sheen

more-in

Traders feel the pinch of demonetisation of high denomination notes

VISAKHAPATNAM: The demonetisation left gold merchants in Kurupam market in the One Town Area virtually with no business for the last 13 days. With the cash crunch hitting the retail market adversely, gold traders continue to bear the brunt as liquid cash vanished from market.

Over 275 jewellery shops find the going tough in One Town Area mainly because the daily business came down to Rs.1,000 from Rs.15,000, putting a question mark over their very existence.

“Ever since the government scrapped the validity of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, there is a steep fall in volume of trade. Though we continue to accept old currency notes from our regular customers, the daily sale has drastically come down,” laments R. Eswara Rao, proprietor of Sri Venkata Lakshmi Jewellers, who has been in the trade for the last 16 years.

Terming the month as the dullest period of the year, M. Santosh of Sri Subhadra Jewellers said it had become a challenging task to meet the overhead cost. “Irrespective of our business volume, salaries have to be paid for the staff and other recurring expenses have to be met. Only a few shoppers visiting jewellery outlets and most of them prefer transaction without bills which we cannot entertain,” he said.

Some of the jewellery merchants have cut down their staff strength to overcome incurring losses. “Major jewellery stores can consider measures such as these during the lean period. However, small retailers cannot afford to do the same. There is very limited staff and certain expenses like maintenance costs remain inevitable,” said Kandula Nagaraju, vice-president of Gold and Silver Merchants Association.

Though the 22 carat gold rate was hovering between Rs.2,840 and Rs.2,830 per gram over the last one week, the jewellery retail outlets continue to feel the pinch.