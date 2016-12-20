Kuchipudi, new avenue for these students

Students learning 'mudras' as part of the three-day workshop on dance organised in association with Visakha Art and Dance Association at Delhi Public School-Visakhapatnam North on Monday in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: arranged

more-in

Classical dance such as Kuchipudi opens up a new avenue for students to tap their artistic potential and also serves as an alternative means of finding a vocation, turning their passion into a full-fledged career.

Keeping this in view, Delhi Public School (DPS)-Visakhapatnam North started off a three-day dance workshop for its students on its campus on Monday. Kuchipudi dancer and yoga trainer from Hong Kong Srihari Baladitya Eranki along with his disciples and Principal of Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam’s Kuchipudi Kalakshetram Hari Ramamurthy deciphered the nuances of the classical dance form of Andhra Pradesh.

From mudras to nritta, natya to abhinaya, the dance masters elaborated the nitty-gritty of Kuchipudi on the first day of the workshop. For Aakanksha, Class VII student, the session gave her a forum to try the dance form. “Though I have been practising Bhartanatyam for the past five years, learning the ancient dance form of Andhra Pradesh turned out to be an interesting experience. Here, the expression and footwork should be in tandem with mudras that depict a particular theme in the form of a ballet,” she said.

In a highly competitive world, those who have been practising classical dance for a long time said the trick lies in doing the balancing act. “There is no need to let go of the study hours. When you are passionate about something, you will somehow find a way to learn and excel in it,” said Trilok, Class VI student and a Kuchipudi dancer.

Sharing her views, Trisha, another student, said Kuchipudi had been part of her life ever since her childhood. “An-hour-long dance practice would help me stay active throughout the day. For me, dance is like a devotion that connects my body, mind and soul,” she said.

According to Principal of DPS Eswari Prabhakar, the session aims at providing an appropriate ground for students to identify their passion. “If needed, we might even think of revamping the curriculum and include regular dance workshops such as these as part of the syllabus,” she told The Hindu.

Presented as part of the seventh International Hong Kong Natya Prathibha Festival-2016, the workshop will go on at Anandapuram premises of the school till Wednesday.