Kapu corporation chief lists welfare schemes

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chairman of A.P. State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation Ch. Ramanujaya on Sunday said that loans to the tune of Rs.858 crore were sanctioned to 56,000 beneficiaries through the corporation.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramanujaya said that a financial assistance of Rs.10 lakh was being extended to students from the community who wish to go for higher studies abroad under the ‘Videsh Vidya Deevena’ scheme. The beneficiaries were also being paid travel and other incidental expenses. Already, 400 students benefited under the scheme, he said.

In all, 15,500 students from the community, which also includes those from Telaga, Balija, and Ontari castes, were given training in skill development and training to face competitive examinations.

Free training was also being provided for various examinations being conducted by the APPSC, banks, and UPSC examinations. Stipend ranging between Rs.5,000 and Rs.10,000 a month was being paid to the trainees. The corporation was spending amounts ranging between Rs.40,000 and Rs.1.70 lakh on training of each student.

Mr. Ramanujaya said that the corporation was taking measures to improve the livelihood of women from the community by providing them skill training. In all, 15,000 women were being given training in tailoring.

Loans were being sanctioned at low interest rate to around 5,000 prospective entrepreneurs from the community in the State to enable them to set up industries.

He said that a decision was taken to construct Kapu Bhavans in all districts at an estimated cost of Rs.2 crore each. The tender process for construction of these buildings was completed in five districts and construction would be completed by June next.

Stating that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to promote equality among all sections of society by setting up separate corporations for minorities, Brahmins and others, he called upon the people to support the move.