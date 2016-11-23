Kanchi seer visits Sarada Peetham

more-in

VISAKHPATNAM: Head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamy along with Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy on Tuesday visited Sri Sarada Peetham in Pendurthi.

They were received by head of Sarada Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. The Kanchi seer gave a discourse to the devotees.

He appreciated the activities of Sri Sarada Peetham and wanted people and spiritual bodies to work for world peace.

The Sarada Peetham head and Kanchi seer and his junior held discussions on demolition of temples, long lease given to endowments lands and fall in the temple system, etc. Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said he discussed with the Kanchi seer about a campaign he is planning to launch in April or May against the activities going on against the Hindus and said the Kanchi seer has agreed to extend his support and would stay here for three days and participate in the campaign.

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati visited the Sri Kanakamahalakshmi temple and performed puja to the goddess.

The Kanchi seer and his deputy handed over artificial limbs and walking sticks to the differently abled at a programme organised by the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust. Senior IAS officer L.V. Subrahmanyam and others were present.