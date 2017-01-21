Jallikattu: Procession taken out in Vizag

more-in

Amid mounting pressure, Tamil-speaking people in the city took out a procession on Friday to express their solidarity with other supporters demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted.

While protesters in Chennai marched towards the Marina Beach in droves, those residing in the port city headed to the Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC, demanding an immediate promulgation of an ordinance to conduct the traditional sport that epitomises the pride of cultural grandeur of Tamil Nadu.

‘Integral part of

Tamil Nadu’

Urging the State and the Central governments to provide a permanent solution to legalise the conduct of Jallikattu, the protesters said they would not give up their fight until the traditional sport was restored and would never be stopped in future.

“Jallikattu is an integral part of Tamil Nadu. Moreover, milk produced by native cows is much healthier as the bulls help in indigenous breeding rather than the imported ones. The indigenous varieties that participate in Jallikattu are worshipped and considered as a family member. Hence, the animals are not ill-treated in any manner,” explains Sundaravalli Vijay Kumar, a home-maker.

“Let PETA focus on

meat consumption”

Raising slogans against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), displaying placards and shouting ‘We want Jallikattu’, Tamil-speaking people from across the city joined hands for the concerted movement.

“If PETA is really concerned about animals, it should focus on banning the consumption of meat across the world. Terminating the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu will certainly not serve the purpose of animal rights activists,” says Joseph Ragunath, a seafood exporter who participated in the protest. A number of Tamil-speaking families made their way to the venue.

“Even my child in the womb is fighting for the cause. We want ‘desi’ milk sachets to find place in Indian markets as it is more beneficial to health,” says Roshni Santosh, a pregnant woman, displaying a placard.

Protest in Nagari

Meanwhile, over 300 students and youths staged a protest in Nagari town on the Tamil Nadu border in the Chittoor district on Friday, expressing solidarity to the students agitating in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu, demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be revoked.

The peaceful protest started at the Tower Clock Centre under the banner of the Andhra Maanila Tamilar Peravai, where the students, traders and employees pledged moral support to the cause of Jallikattu.

Chittoor District Backward Classes Welfare Association president T.G. Suresh said that a one-day hunger strike would be organised on Sunday with about 10,000 people from all over Chittoor Assembly constituency.