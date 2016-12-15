Jagannath Rath Yatra at Anakapalle

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is all set to organise Jagannath Swami Rath Yatra at Anakapalle on Saturday.

Announcing this at a press conference held here on Thursday, president of ISKCON Samba Das Prabhu said scores of devotees were expected to participate in pulling the ropes of the celestial chariot. It will start at Sarada bridge, Anakapalle at 3:30 p.m.

About the upcoming project of constructing Radha-Krishna temple at Sagar Nagar premises in the city, he said almost 50 per cent of the work was completed and the remaining part would be readied in phases.

“The total cost of the project is Rs.40 crore. A few volunteers have already contributed to the endeavour. Once we receive sufficient funds from various quarters, the remaining part of the temple structure will be ready,” said Mr. Samba Das Prabhu, indicating that organisations should come forward to contribute to the project under CSR initiative.

He said the upcoming ISKCON temple built on 2,900 square yards would be a major attraction to tourists. It would house a Vedic planetarium, an audio-visual library, an underwater meditation hall and a kalayanamandapam, among other facilities.