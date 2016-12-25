Innovative touch to traditional crafts

more-in

Demand for dhokra crafts has touched a new high as people are drawn towards its ornate designs that stand out, says B.N. Rath, an artisan from Kandhamal district of Odisha. The artisan has delivered 5,000 pieces of brass-moulded tortoise as part of the recent consignment delivered to a private company.

“The art of gifting has gone through a visible change. Many wanted to explore something new. Tortoises now find a place in the gift basket as many consider it a good luck charm. This is eventually prompting us to give a contemporary touch to the otherwise traditional moulds,” explains Mr. Rath adding that designing each dhokra product involves a laborious process as the metal casting technique followed in creating a piece would last for more than three days.

Like him, a number of artisans who arrived at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds to exhibit their wares at the sale of articles of rural artisan societies –DWCRA Bazaar -- organised by the government explain how experimenting with subtle variations to their creation help them stay in tune with current trends.

Decorative pieces made of iron and lac have neatly been arranged at a stall. “This is the second time we have come to the port city to showcase our products. Platforms such as this will give us an opportunity to incorporate new marketing strategies,” says K. Sundramma, a DWCRA member from Araku Valley. With a majority of shoppers opting for eco-friendly products, S. Bharati, an entrepreneur, finds a considerable increase in the sale of jute bags. “However, there is a need to reinvent the basic models and come up with innovative ideas,” she opines.

Artisans from West Bengal explain that even the normal terracotta-based crafts have gone through a transformation. “This is basically because most people like to go for theme-based decoration which eventually made us to create fictional cartoon characters including Motu and Patlu.”

More than eight counters display a range of clothes with Kalamkari prints at the venue. Chittoor-based entrepreneur S. Madhavi says that this particular print is gaining popularity among all age groups. “A Chanderi sari will look elegant if it is teamed with a Kalamkari embellishment. This apart, there is a great demand for naturally dyed fabrics and dress material that depict mythological themes,” she says.