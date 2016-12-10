Inkenti Nuvve Cheppu audio launch today

more-in

The audio launch of the upcoming film Inkenti Nuvve Cheppu will be held on the beach road, opposite Viswapriya Function Hall here on Saturday.

Film director Sivasri said the story aims at striking a chord with the audience as it has all ingredients to draw movie buffs to the theatres. “The entire film has been canned in different locations across the port city in 42 days. Most part of the movie has been shot in Gangavaram port, Rushikonda, Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam,” Sivasri said at the pre-audio launch meet held on Friday.

Narrating the story further, former MLA and producer of the film Malla Vijay Prasad said Inkenti Nuvve Cheppu is the sixth movie produced under Wellfare Creations banner. “The movie, made with a budget of Rs.2 crore, has a message to deliver. The entire starcast of the film will be present at the audio launch, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the beach road,” Mr. Vijaya Prasad said.

Australia-based Prashanth Boddeti and Prasanna Wood said they were feeling excited over the prospects of playing the lead roles along with Sunny and Poojitha in their debut feature film. “Interestingly, I could connect well with the character in the movie as it is similar to my nature,” said Prashanth, an engineering graduate turned actor.

Sharing her experience, Prasanna, student of International College of Hotel Management, said “though I was born and raised in Australia, I love India as my mom hails from Hyderabad. It’s an honour for me to portray the role of a Telugu girl in my maiden movie. I am looking forward to essay different roles in future”.

Vikas Kurimella scored the music for the film which will hit the screens on December 23 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.