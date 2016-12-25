Inauguration of CGHS wellness centre on January 9

more-in

Fulfilling a long-pending demand, Central Government Health Scheme’s wellness centre on the premises of the Hospital for Mental Health will be inaugurated on January 9.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the centre. He will also address a meeting on the occasion.

Central government officials have informed the inauguration details to Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu.

The wellness centre will benefit 30,000 Central government employees in the city, 20,000 retired staff and together with their family members covers about 1.6 lakh persons.

‘Promise fulfilled’

BJP city president M. Nagendra said the functioning of the centre fulfilled the BJP election promise made in 2014.

Earlier, Central government employees had to go to Hyderabad to get treatment at the health centre there.

Subsequently, Mr. Haribabu pursued the issue and took it to the notice of Mr. Nadda who was then in charge of BJP party affairs, Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Nadda made an announcement at a meeting in April 2015 that the centre would be set up.

Building modernised

A building at the Hospital for Mental Health at China Waltair has been selected for the centre and modernised.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Service and Infrastructure Development Corporation made the necessary arrangements to provide health care.

Mr. Nagendra expressed the BJP city unit’s happiness at the centre finally reaching the stage of inauguration.