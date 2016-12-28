Improve soft skills, students told

more-in

Unless students overcome diffidence and improve communication skills in English, they can not take full advantage of their knowledge in other subjects, Executive Director, HPCL Visakh Refinery, G.V.S.S.S. Prasada Sarma has said.

Addressing the 156th Founder’s Day of Mrs. A.V.N. College on Tuesday, he said HPCL would continue to support the college having already provided Rs.14 lakh for scholarships and Rs.10 lakh to improve the Chemistry building of the college.

He inaugurated indoor stadium constructed with UGC funds.

Founder A.V. Narasinga Row’s bust was garlanded on the occasion.

College Correspondent A.V. Adeep Bhanoji Row laid emphasis on further improving the academic performance from the 60 per cent first classes achieved during the previous year. Amenities like fans, lights, seminar halls and toilets were being improved and to keep the campus clean and green. Student attendance improved.

Principal Vedula Perraju said though several colleges were established later the student strength in Mrs. A.V.N. College had not dwindled. “Last year I had to display a banner that admissions were closed,” he said.

The college with five NSS units and four NCC units topped in the Chief Minister’s dash board by planting 5,000 saplings, he said.

Deputy General Manager (HR) of HPCL Narisetty Raja Rao and Regional Manager, Retail, N. Bhaskar Reddy spoke.

Dean E. Annapurna, Capt. N. Ramakrishna, NSS Programme Officer Ch. Srinivasa Rao, S. Srinivasa Rao, M.S. Naidu and P. Gandhi participated.