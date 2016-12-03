Implement pollution control measures: PCB official

more-in

He asks industries to address weak links in safety

Industries should strictly implement pollution control measures committed in environmental management plan and correct the weak links in safety aspects to prevent frequent accidents, Member-Secretary of A.P. Pollution Control Board B.S.S. Prasad has said.

APPCB has introduced Auto-Renewal system to promote "Ease of Doing Business" and also encouraging self-certification, he said at “National Pollution Control Day – 2016” awareness programme conducted at Commercial Hub, Ramky Pharma City, Parawada on Friday.

Chairman of State-level Expert Appraisal Committee V.S.R.K. Prasad wanted industries to prepare environment management plans and implement them. He appreciated APPCB changing from a being regulatory body to guiding the industry.

CEO OF Ramky group Lal Krishna said UNIDO recognised Ramky Pharmacity as an eco-sensitive park.

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories D. Chandra Sekhara Varma said safety levels in Visakhapatnam zone were better than those in Hyderabad industrial area.