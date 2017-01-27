Visakhapatnam

IOB launches recovery drive

more-in

Indian Overseas Bank, Visakhapatnam Region, has launched a special recovery drive in the city and other branches in the region by sending special recovery squads for one-time settlement (OTS).

Chief Regional Manager K.N. Manorama launched the drive and stated that the banks were mounted with heavy NPA and advised the borrowers to avail the opportunity for OTS.

He said this was an one-time offer and cautioned that they would be constrained to take legal action for recovery if defaulters came forward to avail the offer.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
economy (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2017 4:09:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/IOB-launches-recovery-drive/article17098930.ece

© The Hindu