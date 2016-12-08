IGNOU extends last date up to Dec. 30

more-in

The last date for submitting applications for admission into January 2017 session of its various courses of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended from Wednesday to December 30 without late fee.

Those residing in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts of AP and Yanam of Puducherry Union Territory and interested in pursing education in distance mode can apply for admission into IGNOU courses, Regional Director of IGNOU S. Raja Rao said on Wednesday.

Admissions are going on for 15 Master’s programmes, six degree programmes, many job-oriented PG diplomas, diplomas and certificate programmes.

The common prospectus is available at IGNOU Regional Centre in Ushodaya Junction, MVP Colony here and at Study Centres at Dr. L. Bullayya College and MVR Degree College in Visakhapatnam, Ideal College in Kakinada, Govt.(A) College in Rajahmundry, Maharaja P.G. College in Vizianagaram, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Etcherla near Srikakulam, SKBR College at Amalapuram, SGCSR College at Rajam and Govt. Degree College at Tuni.

Cost

The cost of prospectus is Rs.200 at the counter. Regional Centre can be contacted on 0891 2511200/ 300/400 or mobile 84 990 844 28.

Candidates can also log in to the following link for online admissions and complete the online admission process at: https://onlineadmission.ignou .ac.in/admission/.

Fee exemption

Fee is exempted for candidates from SC and ST categories joining the B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.S.W., B.T.S. and B.C.A. programmes.