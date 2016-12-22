IGNOU admission test for management programmes

more-in

The last date for applying for OPENMAT XLI, the test for admission into Indira Gandhi National Open University’s MBA and other management programmes is December 31. The entrance test will be held on February 5.

Admissions will be made into MBA; post graduate diplomas in management, human resource management, financial management, operations management, marketing management and financial markets practice; and diploma in management.

Regional Director of IGNOU S. Raja Rao has informed that graduation in any discipline with 50 per cent marks is the eligibility for admission for general category candidates and 45 per cent for reserved categories candidates, with three years experience in the managerial or supervisory position or in a profession.

Those with professional degrees in engineering, medicine, law, chartered accountancy, cost and works accountancy and company secretaryship with 50 per cent marks are also eligible.

Prospectus

Student handbook and prospectus for the examination and programme are available at the IGNOU Regional Centre, at the Ushodaya junction, MVP colony here; or any IGNOU Study Centres at Dr. L. Bullayya College here, Ideal College in Kakinada or Govt. Arts College, Rajahmundry.

Website

Application form and prospectus can also be downloaded from the website: www.ignou.ac.in and sent along with a DD/IPO for Rs.1050 for Management Programme in favour of IGNOU payable at New Delhi.

Filled in forms must reach the Registrar (SED), IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068, by registered post or Speed Post on or before Dec 31.