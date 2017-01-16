IFFCO Kisan SEZ ordered to return tank to farmers

NELLORE: After a prolonged agitation, the farmers of Racharlapadu and Regadi Chelika villages near Nellore city could get orders from the district administration in favour of them with regard to the rights over the large village tank spread in an extent of over 60 acres in the Racharlapadu panchayat limits.

This tank land has been in the possession of the IFFCO Kisan SEZ (special economic zone) which has taken over this land years ago for using it for the industries and factories to be developed in the SEZ lands.

The farmers began an agitation later stating that their livelihoods would be lost totally if the village tank was to be given for industrial development.

After years of agitation, the farmers’ leaders approached the High Court and filed a petition saying that their rights were encroached upon with their village tank being taken away by the Kisan SEZ in the name of bringing in industries and factories.

The court had directed the district administration a few weeks ago to conduct a full enquiry and order the Kisan SEZ management to ensure justice to the farmers.

Following this, District Collector R. Mutyala Raju along with officials from the irrigation, panchayat raj, revenue departments and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) visited the IFFCO Kisan SEZ and inspected the entire stretch of over 2,774 acres land given to it way back in 1996 itself.

Mr. Raju and his team of officials also interacted with the farmers and received their feedback on the status of the 60 acres village tank at Racharlapadu. After considering the details from both sides, Mr. Raju ordered the Kisan SEZ management to vacate and hand over the tank to farmers.

“Yes, these orders have been issued already. We have also received a copy here. The SEZ management is expected to take action soon in this regard,” said D. Ramakrishna, Tehsildar, Kodavaluru mandal, in which SEZ lands are located.

Urea factory controversy

Since the beginning, the Kisan SEZ has been embroiled in a series of controversies. The initial concept was to develop a huge urea factory in the SEZ centre for which 2,774 acres were acquired in 1996. This comprised patta, government and endowment land.

The farmers expected huge benefit if the factory materialized. But the management could not show any progress in regard to the setting up of the urea factory.

Following protests from farmers, the government gave up the idea and decided to develop Kisan SEZ in this land, the objective being development of agricultural production related industries.