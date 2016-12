Humsafar weekly express from Dec. 25

more-in

The Kamakhya- Bengaluru Cantonment Humsafar weekly express, which was announced in the Railway budget, will be introduced on December 25 (Sunday) from Kamakhya.

On the inaugural day, the train will run as a special train with No. 02504. It will leave Kamakhya at 12.15 hours and reach Vizianagaram on Monday at 7.30 p.m. and leave at 7.40 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 9.45 p.m. and leave at 9.47 p.m. and reach Bengaluru on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The regular run of these pair of Humsafar express trains will be from Dec. 30. 12503 Bangalore Cantt-Kamakhya Humsafar weekly will leave Bangalore Cantt on Fridays and 12504 Kamakhya-Bengaluru Humsafar weekly will from Jan 3, 2017 (Tuesdays), according to a statement issued here by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

Train no 12504 Kamakhya-Bengaluru Humsafar weekly express will leave Kamakhya on Tuesdays at 8.10 p.m. and will reach Vizianagaram at 1 a.m. (early hours) on Thursdays and leaves at 1.15 a.m. to reach Duvvada at 3.03 a.m. and leaves at 3.05 a.m. to reach Bengaluru Cantt. the same day at 9.15 p.m.

In the return direction, 12503 Bengaluru Cantt-Kamakhya Humsafar weekly express will leave Bangaluru Cantt. on Fridays at 10.15 a.m. and will arrive at Duvvada on Saturdays 4.40 a.m. and will leave at 4.42 a.m. to reach Vizianagaram at 6.25 a.m. and leaves at 6.40 a.m. to reach Kamakhya on Sundays at 1.30 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at New Bongaigoan junction, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Howarah, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Perambur, Katpadi and Whitefield.