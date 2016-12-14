Huge haul of ganja, 8 held

more-in

Eight persons were arrested and over 1500 kgs of ganja was seized in separate rads by the excise sleuths in the Agency areas of the district on Tuesday.

Four persons were arrested and 463 kg of dry ganja was seized from them by the Excise Department teams, while they were transporting in a van at Venjangikantam view point near Modakondamma padalu area of Paderu region. Another accused is at large.

“The ganja was packed and kept in the van and bricks were placed on top of them to avoid detection by the police. On suspicion, we checked and detected the ganja placed underneath,” Excise Inspector CH VS Prasad.

A two-wheeler was also intercepted by the Excise teams and two persons were arrested for carrying 27 kg of ganja.

In another incident the Anakapalle Excise Department recovered 1,082 kg of ganja.

On a tip-off the Excise sleuths arrested two persons at Boddugonda of G. Madugula mandal in the district.