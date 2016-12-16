Hectic schedule awaits Naidu tomorrow

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a number of programmes in the city on Saturday.

Collector Pravin Kumar reviewed arrangements with Police Commissioner T. Yoganand and discussed coordination.

According to an official programme, the Chief Minister will reach here by a special flight at 9.40 a.m. and inaugurate the VUDA Children Arena at 10.05 a.m.

From there he will reach Andhra University Football Grounds and participate in the 68th Pharmacy Congress.

At 12 p.m. he will arrive at Rushikonda IT Park to inaugurate FinTech Tower and PayTm and other start-ups and Mouritech, a software company.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the convocation of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University along with Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur and acting Chief Justice of the high court Ramesh Ranganathan.

At 5.30 p.m. he will participate in the World Wind Festival at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds and in the A U Alumni meet at the Convocation Hall at 6.45 p.m.

The Chief Minister will leave by a special flight to Gannavaram at 8 p.m.

The Collector directed municipal officials to arrange mobile toilets and drinking water at the wind festival venue.