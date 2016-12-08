Haribabu seeks daily train to Mysuru

more-in

The demand for making the Yesvantpur-Visakhapatnam-Yesvantpur weekly special, being operated by the South Western Railway, is increasing day-by-day.

Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Haribaubu has written a letter to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu seeking conversion of the weekly into a daily train and extending it to Mysuru and connecting it to the southern capital cities of Bengaluru and Chennai and Vijayawada and terminating at Visakhapatnam.

While appreciating the efforts of SWR for meeting the demand of thousands of Telugu people living in Bengaluru by introduced the weekly special, Mr. Haribabu noted that there was not even a single train starting from Visakhapatnam after the extension of Prasanthi Express, a daily express train, to Bhubaneswar.

This has resulted in reduction in the quota of berths from Visakhapatnam and causing inconvenience to the people of Visakhapatnam and from north Andhra, he said.

Sankranti gift

He hoped that the new daily super fast regular express train from Visakhapatnam to Mysuru would be rolled out for Sankaranti as a gift to the people of Andhra Pradesh in general and those from Visakhapatnam and north Andhra in particular.