Haribabu elected chairman of Railway Divisional Committee

K. Haribabu, Visakhapatnam MP and BJP State president, has been unanimously elected Chairman of the Divisional Committee of Zonal Railways at the first meeting of the Divisional Committe held here on Friday.

General Manager of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Umesh Singh spoke on the development activities carried out and under progress over ECoR Zone.

Mr. Haribabu and MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao sought completion of pending projects, including the Wagon POH workshop, that were announced in the 2014-15 budget, reducing the journey time of AP AC Express, construction of a third alternative line from Tuni to Visakhapatnam via Narsipatnam, Chodavararm, Madugula and Kottavalasa, a regular tourist train to Araku with glass coaches and development of Pendurthi and Duvvada stations to decongest the traffic at Visakhapatnam Junction.

Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee apprised the participants of various development activities taken up in Waltair Division.

The other MPs who participated in the meeting are: Nekkanti Bhaskara Rao (Rajya Sabha member from Odisha), Dinesh Kashyap (Bastar) and Jina Hikaka (Koraput).

After the meeting, the committee members accompanied by railway officials inspected passenger amenities at Visakhapatnam Railway station and commended the work done by the railways in providing various facilities to passengers.

The Divisional Committee, to be formed for each division under the zone, will comprise both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, representing constituencies under the areas/jurisdiction of the division. The committee has to meet at least twice a year. The agenda of the meeting would be finalised by the chairman in consultation with the members and general manager of the zone.