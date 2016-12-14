HSL earns net profit of ₹ 19 cr.

more-in

Cost-cutting and confidence-building measures to put back India’s premier shipbuilding yard Hindustan Shipyard Limited on the right track have paid rich dividends.

It has not only been able to make a turnaround during the current year by earning a net profit of ₹ 19 crore, HSL could also increase the value of production per employee from ₹ 11 lakh to ₹ 23 lakh. The HSL is set to create a record in the shipbuilding industry by completing construction of six vessels in a calendar year. It has delivered four vessels — two 25 tonne bollard pull tugs to Navy, one Inshore Patrol Vessel to Coast Guards and one 25 tonne tug to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Out of two 50-tonne tugs being built for Kandla Port, one is ready for delivery after completing sea trials. Construction of another tug is also completed and is likely to be delivered by year-end.

The construction time taken for all these vessels from date of commencement is considered praiseworthy going by the industry standards.

“We have introduced two suggestion boxes near my chambers. Two officers are deputed to open it once a month and put them before me for action,” HSL CMD Rear Admiral (retired) L.V. Sarat Babu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He said he had set an example for others by not availing official car on Saturdays and Sundays and reducing claims on his entitlements. “A series of measures have taken to instil confidence among the workforce and make them feel pride and sense of belongingness to this shipyard, which has a glorious history,” he said.

Mobile phone limits of all the officers including the directors and CMD have been reduced. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, debris and unwanted things lying everywhere in the yard have been cleared to give a clean look.

“The morale of the workforce is boosted with regular interactions. We have also initiated several welfare measures like improving amenities in the quarters, Family Park and Toddlers’ Park and Scindia township and introducing anthem for HSL and giving a facelift to the cafeteria,” he stated.