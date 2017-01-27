more-in

Visakhapatnam: lass II students of the Delhi Public School, Visakhapatnam North, presented a string of programmes on Grandparents’ Day celebrated a day ahead of the Republic Day at Sivaji Park. The venue provided a perfect setting for the elderly to relax and witness a line of dance performances staged by their grandchildren. Artwork and games also formed part of the celebrations where grandparents took part in some of the activities.

According to Principal Eshwari Prabhakar, grandparents play an imperative role in shaping a child’s character and instilling values and the celebration is meant to strengthen their bond with grandchildren.

(National Grandparents Day is a holiday celebrated since 1978 in the United States on the first Sunday after Labor Day in September and in the United Kingdom on the first Sunday of October.)