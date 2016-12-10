Graduate courses on cyber security needed, says expert

Cyber crime is on the rise across the globe and more so in India, says Mahesh Rakheja. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Quite often one would be receiving unsolicited calls from different marketing agencies. And one would wonder how come the caller had obtained his or her number.

The answer is simple, the number would have been obtained by a hacker employed by the marketing agency. And the hacker would have got the number by hacking into a site, such as bank or telecom company, where a person would have given personal information.

“Cyber crime is on the rise across the globe and more so in India as cyber security in the country is in its nascent stage,” said Mahesh Rakheja, an expert in cyber security and ethical hacking. He is here for a seven-day workshop on cyber security and ethical hacking, being organised by the Department of Computer Science, Andhra University.

In a talk with The Hindu, he said, “The cyber system in the country is vulnerable to hacking and it has many loopholes. We are moving towards digital Indian and cashless economy. And this calls for bettering our cyber security system.”

According to him, the time has come to shift the focus towards cyber security. Cyber is the future and the day is not far when everything will be digital. And this will give more opportunities to the cyber criminals and hackers and the crime scene will be dominated by cyber criminals and cyber terrorists.

“And that is the reason why we should build up a strong cyber security network and work towards producing more cyber security professionals,” said Mr. Rakheja.

Students evince interest

“But unfortunately there is no subject on cyber security at B.Tech or B.Sc level. We need to have at least a subject that deals with the topic,” said P. Priyanka, a third-year B.Tech CSE student of AU, who is attending the workshop.

“The B. Tech course focuses more on programming, but there is nothing on cyber security across all universities in the country. Knowledge in cyber security will make us better and secured professionals,” said Phani Teja, a third year B. Tech CSE student from AU.

According to Mr. Rakheja, keeping the present trend in mind the basics of cyber security should be imparted to all citizens so that they can at least safe guard themselves from cyber intrusion.

Moreover, the police force is ill-trained to handle cyber crime as it is a new genre of crime. In every city there should be at least 100 officers with knowledge of cyber security and cyber forensics, he added.

HoD of the Computer Science and Systems Engineering of AU, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, said that there were a number of hacking tools available free of cost online but technology should not be used for negative reasons.

He added that huge scope was opening up for cyber security professionals and ethical hackers and universities should plan courses or introduce subjects on the topic.