Govt. diluting Arogyasri: YSRC

YSR Congress MP Vijaya Sai Reddy and district party president G. Amarnath leading party workers in staging a dharna in front of the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The Telugu Desam government is intentionally diluting the NTR Arogyasri, health insurance programme introduced by the then Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (with a different name) that provided a great benefit to the poor, YSR Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member Vijaya Sai Reddy said here on Friday.

The Arogyasri scheme must be supported by releasing adequate funds so that poor patients would receive treatment at corporate hospitals, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said while addressing a dharna in front of the Collectorate here.

The dharna was part of State-wide programme conducted by the party. Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy, party’s observer for the district, said the health insurance scheme needed Rs. 475,88 crore during this financial year but the government did not release the fund and after party leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Rs. 262 crore was released.

He demanded the State government release dues to the Arogyasri network hospitals and provide treatment to the patients in full measure. President of district unit of YSRC G. Amarnath, MLA Boodi Mutyala Naidu, former MLAs M. Vijaya Prasad, Tynala Vijaya Kumar, Golla Babu Rao and Karanam Dharma Sri, party spokesman Koyya Prasad Reddy other leaders Vamsikrishna Yadav, Kola Guruvulu, , John Wesley, Usha Kiran and others and a large number of party workers participated in the dharna.